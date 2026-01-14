Skip to Content
Mugshot released for UCCS shooting suspect

Colorado Springs Police Department
By
Updated
today at 9:42 AM
Published 9:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An overnight report of shots fired on the campus of UCCS Monday night prompted a day-long closure and search for a suspect.

The Colorado Springs Police Department, CSPD, has now released the mugshot of the alleged shooter, 25-year-old Jonathan Lee Sovine.

According to CSPD, officers arrested Sovine on January 13, 2026, at an off-campus location, without incident.

Sovine is now booked in the El Paso County Jail, facing charges for attempted murder, attempted assault in the first degree, menacing, and disorderly conduct.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

