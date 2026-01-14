Mugshot released for UCCS shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An overnight report of shots fired on the campus of UCCS Monday night prompted a day-long closure and search for a suspect.

The Colorado Springs Police Department, CSPD, has now released the mugshot of the alleged shooter, 25-year-old Jonathan Lee Sovine.

According to CSPD, officers arrested Sovine on January 13, 2026, at an off-campus location, without incident.

Sovine is now booked in the El Paso County Jail, facing charges for attempted murder, attempted assault in the first degree, menacing, and disorderly conduct.

