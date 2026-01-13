Shots fired on UCCS campus Monday night, suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, confirms that police now have a suspect in custody following multiple shots being fired on campus late Monday night, putting the campus on lockdown briefly.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 10:23 p.m. on Jan. 12, officers were sent to the 4000 block of Clyde Way after multiple people called to report hearing shots fired on the UCCS campus. Campus police heard similar reports and also responded to the scene.

The school announced a full campus closure on Jan. 13 at 10:36 a.m. due to an active on-campus investigation.

Police tell KRDO13 the shots reportedly came from outside the Alpine Village Apartments, a dormitory on campus just off of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

CSPD says that an early investigation revealed that a student had parked their car outside the dorms when the suspect came outside and confronted them about where they'd parked. The conversation escalated, and that's when police believe the suspect pointed a handgun at the student, firing "at least one round" before running from the scene.

UCCS police briefly locked down the campus while the immediate area was searched. Colorado Springs police and UCCS officers canvassed the area on foot, utilizing a drone from the Real Time Crime center for the search – but the suspect wasn't located.

Police say no one was injured in the incident, and the search is still ongoing. The investigation is now being conducted by CSPD and UCCS police, at the request of school officials.

"Surveillance footage and other records are being reviewed to attempt to identify the unknown male who fired the handgun," CSPD said.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

