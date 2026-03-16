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Tracking warmer weather this week

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 3:34 AM

TODAY: Monday will bring us mostly sunny skies, much warmer temperatures and breezy winds. Expect highs to climb into the upper 40s, near 50 degrees for most areas along the I-25 corridor.

EXTENDED: Expect much warmer temperatures by midweek. By Wednesday, highs will climb into the 80s for most communities along the I-25 corridor. Colorado Springs could see highs in mid-80s by Thursday. Pueblo and the Eastern Plains could see highs in the upper 80s to low 90 degrees Wednesday through Saturday.

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Julia Donovan

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