Promenade Shops at Briargate celebrate record-breaking sock drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holidays may be past us, but the spirit of giving was alive and well in Colorado Springs on Jan. 13.

Each December, the Promenade Shops at Briargate welcome families and holiday shoppers to donate to Socks for Santa. Offering the chance for families to meet and greet Santa and Mrs. Claus while supporting their neighbors in need through monetary and sock donations benefiting the Springs Rescue Mission.

This year, the annual sock drive collected more than 3,000 pairs, which were delivered on Jan. 13.

"I think it means warmth, it means some semblance of care from the community, and when it's something so simple to do, we're happy to do it, year over year," says Marie Fe Woods from Promenade Shops at Briargate.

Organizers say this year's haul marked a 33% increase over the previous year and was the most successful initiative to date.

