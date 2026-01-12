From duck hunt to emergency: The rescue that saved a life at Eleven Mile Reservoir

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- What started as a duck hunt nearly turned deadly over the weekend.

A man is alive today thanks to a dramatic rescue at Eleven Mile Reservoir. The incident happened just a few coves away from the Eleven Mile Marina, where first responders rushed in after learning the man had fallen into frigid water.

Officials say the victim, identified as Matt, was going hypothermic. He was pulled to safety and rushed to the Woodland Park ER, where doctors worked to bring his core temperature back up.

The man who helped save him? David — a fisherman who never planned to be anyone’s lifeline that day.

KRDO13's Samantha Hildebrandt is heading to Eleven Mile Reservoir today to stand where it all happened and speak exclusively with Matt about the split-second decisions that made the difference between life and death.

That story will air tonight at 4 and 5 p.m. This article will also be updated.

