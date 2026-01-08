CSPD investigating after juvenile sends threat directed at Russell Middle School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that they believe a juvenile sent a threat directed towards Russell Middle School, and later claimed it was a "joke."

Police say that on Jan. 4, they received a report of the alleged threat. After days of investigation, they contacted their juvenile suspect, who claimed "it was intended as a joke," CSPD says.

According to the police department, the juvenile may face repercussions from the school and its department.

"The School Resource unit emphasizes the importance of parents discussing with their children the serious implications of posting anything that could be interpreted as a threat to a school," wrote the department.

This is an ongoing investigation, and details are limited at this time.

