Investigation underway after man stabbed in the chest in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say they're investigating after a man was found stabbed in southeast Colorado Springs on Sunday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 21, officers were notified of an individual with a stab wound in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive, near Panorama Park.

Officers who responded to the scene located a man with a stab wound to his chest, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

CSPD says this is still an active investigation; anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.