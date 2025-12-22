Skip to Content
Investigation underway after man stabbed in the chest in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say they're investigating after a man was found stabbed in southeast Colorado Springs on Sunday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 21, officers were notified of an individual with a stab wound in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive, near Panorama Park.

Officers who responded to the scene located a man with a stab wound to his chest, who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

CSPD says this is still an active investigation; anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

