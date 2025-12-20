1 year after Pueblo man found dead in freezer, his family still searching for answers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been nearly one year since a disturbing discovery was made on Pueblo's north side, and no arrests have been made.

Family members say they still don't know how 33-year-old Eric Anthony Tress ended up dead inside a freezer in the backyard of his neighbor.

Yesterday his family celebrated his birthday, marking another year around the globe.

But instead of a celebration, it's a somber event, with one key person absent, and family members pleading for answers, refusing to let this be just another cold case.

"We should have been celebrating his life, not grieving his death," says Eric's mother, Wendy Tress. "It feels like it happened yesterday."

On Christmas Eve, 2024, Pueblo police officers were called to a home on the north side of Pueblo.

There they found 33-year-old Eric Anthony Tress’ body in a freezer, in a neighbor's backyard.

"Sometimes I can still kind of hear him saying my name around the house. You know, Ash. Was that Eric?" Says his grieving sister, Ashley Tress.

And almost a year later, his family still doesn't know how he got there…or why.

KRDO13 reached out to the Pueblo Police, but we are awaiting any updates they may be able to provide.

"We want him to be at peace, you know, and I think justice would bring all of us peace," says Ashley Tress. "I'm just glad I have my necklace because he's always with me, my brother. Always. He was like my best friend. He was always there for me, no matter what."

The family is urging anyone with information to call the police department.

They will also be hosting a vigil for Eric on December 23, at 2318 N. Main St at 6:30 at night and they are inviting all to attend.

