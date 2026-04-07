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Weather

Spring showers through the work week

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:51 PM

TODAY: Tuesday will bring us a better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs drop a few degrees to the 60s and 70s. Winds should remain just breezy with the highest gusts peaking around 20 mph.

TOMORROW: We're only tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Highs rebound to mostly 70s. The best time to get outside will be late morning into early evening. The small scattered showers begin around 4 pm.

EXTENDED: Thursday and Friday will bring us another good chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms and highs back in the 60s for many. Afternoon and evening showers stick around through the weekend.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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