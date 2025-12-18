Man hits CSPD officers car, gets busted with and forged documents and active warrants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A car crash was the least of worries for one man in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a man rear-ended a police officer during the morning commute, but it allegedly revealed a treasure trove of forged documents, burglary tools, and narcotics.

CSPD says that one of their officers was on his way to work in his personal car when he was hit by the suspect.

According to police, the man was driving an unregistered vehicle with a fictitious plate. Additionally, police allege he was using another man's identity.

A search revealed his real identity, CSPD says, and they also found things like stolen IDs, stolen mail, and drugs. It also wasn't his first go around with law enforcement; CSPD says he had "numerous" warrants out for his arrest.

Inmate records show 42-year-old Matthew Langford was booked into El Paso County Jail, and had two misdemeanor warrants and one felony warrant, all for failure to appear.

