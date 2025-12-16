Jon and Carie Hallford enter guilty pleas for Return to Nature state charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jon and Carie Hallford, the owners of Return to Nature, have both entered guilty pleas for their state charges, according to Colorado's 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Those state charges included abuse of a corpse. The couple ran the now-infamous Return to Nature funeral home, where they were accused of leaving close to 200 bodies to stack up and decompose, reportedly giving families fake cremains.

The couple also faced federal wire fraud charges.

Back in August, a judge rejected Jon Hallford's initial plea agreement on the state charges, siding with some victims who said the 20-year deal was not enough time.

Jon Hallford's new guilty plea stipulates a prison sentence of somewhere between 30 and 50 years. Carrie's sentence would range from 25 to 35 years.

The court will meet on Monday, Dec. 22, to decide if it will accept those guilty pleas. If accepted, Jon's official prison sentence will be determined in February, and Carie's in April.

To read all of our reporting on the Return to Nature case, click here.

