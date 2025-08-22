‘Return to Nature’ funeral home owner to be sentenced on abuse of a corpse charges

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) – Nearly two years after close to 200 decaying bodies were discovered left to rot in a funeral home in Penrose, Jon Hallford, one of the home's owners, is set to be sentenced for 191 state counts of abuse of a corpse.

Hallford, who operated the Return to Nature Funeral Home with his wife, Carie, is already set to serve 20 years in prison for federal wire fraud charges, which he pleaded guilty to. He has since appealed that sentence.

Jon and Carie Hallford are accused of accepting customers' payments to cremate their loved ones and taking out fraudulent COVID relief funds – all while hiding the bodies, sending families fake ashes, and using that money on designer goods and luxury cars.

The scheme was discovered after neighbors in Penrose reported a smell emanating from the Return to Nature property. KRDO13 Investigates was at the scene as deputies busted into the building, where 189 decomposing bodies were found stacked on top of each other.

Jon and Carrie have both accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to 190 state charges of abuse of a corpse – but neither could be sentenced until the federal fraud case was complete.

Friday's sentencing will focus solely on those state charges against Jon. The plea agreement calls for Jon to receive a 20-year prison sentence for the state charges, which is expected to run concurrently – or at the same time – as his federal wire fraud sentence.

Meanwhile, Carie's sentencing on the same state charges has not yet been scheduled, as the federal case against her continues. She is set to be sentenced for federal wire fraud charges in December.

KRDO13 Investigates has covered the Return to Nature Funeral Home and the horrific situation created by Jon and Carrie Hallford extensively. Our full reporting on the topic can be found here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.