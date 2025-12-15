Absolutely Colorado: Community unites to brighten the holidays for local families

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some local families are getting some extra holiday cheer in a way that is Absolutely Colorado.

On Dec. 15, Pikes Peak United Way and Harrison School District Two teamed up for the Adopt a Family Program, handing out gifts just in time to celebrate Christmas.

After the school district identifies families, their wishlists are posted on the Pikes Peak United Way volunteer platform, which allows donors to choose a family to "adopt."

"It was either pay rent, pay electricity, or Christmas. And when my son's counselor informed us that we were being adopted, it lifted a lot of stress off of our shoulders," says Jessica, a Harrison School District Two parent.

Over 200 families were matched to a donor this year.

"The families is where really the gratitude comes from. So, donors being able to get thank you notes directly from the families that are adopted just really shows the appreciation from both sides," says Bobby Gomez, director of community impact for Pikes Peak United Way.

For more information on the program, click here.

