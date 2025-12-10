Man accused of recording women and children in restroom of Tacos Del Gordo in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department says that it has arrested a man who is accused of recording women and children using the restroom at Tacos Del Gordo off Fontaine Boulevard.

According to police, they were called out on Tuesday after a woman reportedly found a cell phone, which was actively recording, in a ceiling vent of the women's restroom.

Officers identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jose Armando Rodriguez Tolentino, who was an employee at the time of the incident. KRDO13 called the restaurant. The manager on duty said that Tolentino had worked at the restaurant for a couple of months as a cook, but has been fired.

According to the police department, they believe the phone was recording from around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, from 9:45 a.m. until about 12:20 p.m. when the phone was reportedly located.

Police say Tolentino faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal invasion of privacy. Police say he received a summons and was released, so KRDO13 is unable to obtain a mugshot because he was not booked into jail.

Anyone who used the women's restroom during this time is urged to contact Officer Morley at rmorley@fountainpd.com. The police department says tips can also be sent anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.

