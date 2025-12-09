Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says a home invasion suspect was shot after an alleged burglary.

According to police, 30-year-old Ricardo Alonzo Diaz told officers that he was homeless, going around the 2700 block of W. 23rd Street, and checking doors to see if they were unlocked. Diaz reportedly told police that he came across an unlocked door, went inside the home, ate some food, and left.

According to police, Diaz told officers that he returned later. That second time, he wasn't so lucky, as the homeowner returned. Police say the homeowner shot the suspect with a .22 revolver. The suspect had a knife in his hand at the time, the police department says.

After shooting the suspect, the homeowner then texted his sister, who called 911, police say.

Diaz was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was later booked into the Pueblo County Jail on a 2nd degree burglary charge, according to the police department.

