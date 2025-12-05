Pueblo police seeks information in shooting death of 21-year-old

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community's help with information regarding the shooting of 21-year-old Eric Torres on Nov. 1.

According to PPD, they responded to a Shot Spotter around 2:49 a.m. call near the 1100 block of W 13th St, where 27 rounds were detected. At the same time, PPD says dispatch received a call that two people had been shot.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: A 2nd early morning shooting in Pueblo claims the life of a 21-year-old

Eric's family tells KRDO13 that they are also searching for answers.

"It's been horrible. The person who murdered him is still out there. And it's just, it's awful knowing that, you know, every time I look at his, his um card from the funeral. And it just breaks my heart," says Eric's aunt, Alexandria Torres.

Family and friends say Torress was shot after celebrating his 21st birthday and may have been shot by someone who had been denied entry to his party earlier that night.

If you have any information regarding this incident, PPD asks that you call 719-320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or click here.

