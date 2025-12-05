Community generosity shines in KRDO13’s Season of Sharing Toy Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — With the help of the community, KRDO13's annual Season of Sharing Toy Drive filled pallet after pallet with over a thousand toy donations for children.

Our season of sharing crew teamed up with Whataburger and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots organizers to collect gifts for kids in the community.

However, it was the community's generosity that brought in a total of 1,138 toys, with a dollar value of $16,239.

Toys for Tots is a year-round operation, and they're still taking toy donations for this Christmas, with Whataburger taking donations at all locations in Southern Colorado until Dec. 21.

