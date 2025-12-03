ABSOLUTELY COLORADO: Springs Rescue Mission ramps up efforts to support local unhoused community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As snow season begins, things are picking up at the Springs Rescue Mission.

Volunteers there continue to go above and beyond for the local unhoused community in Colorado Springs.

The rescue mission never closes its doors, running 24/7 year-round, but when the weather turns cold, they see many individuals who might otherwise stay outside, and the staff views this as a huge opportunity.

"It's really an all-hands-on-deck opportunity for us to connect with folks and to do everything we can to ensure folks can get out of the elements and into a safe, warm, dry environment,"

The president of the rescue mission says that 475 individuals came in to spend the night on Dec. 2, a much larger number than most nights, and it's not just a place to sleep.

However, the rescue mission is not just a place to sleep but also provides showers, hot meals and resources.

