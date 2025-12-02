Man accused of shooting 13-year-old to be sentenced

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Romello Hernandez has a plea sentencing set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Hernandez is accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl in the head near the Pueblo Riverwalk, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

The Pueblo Police Department previously stated that the incident occurred near the riverwalk, approximately 102 S. Victoria Ave.

According to the department, they were sent out just before 3 a.m. on July 14 because a teen was at the hospital after being shot.

KRDO13 obtained an arrest affidavit pertaining to Hernandez's arrest that details a gathering at the parking lot near the riverwalk. Detectives found many teens gathered there and were drinking alcohol.

Arrest documents from PPD include multiple witness interviews, all of which build a case against Hernandez. From interviews, detectives believe there was an argument that led up to the shooting.

