Teen facing life-threatening injuries after shooting near Pueblo Riverwalk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) confirms they got a call for a shooting near the riverwalk early Monday morning.

According to the department, they were sent out just before 3 a.m. because a teen was in life-threatening condition at the hospital after being shot. PPD confirmed the teen is a girl.

Police believe the incident happened near the riverwalk around 102 S. Victoria Ave.

The Pueblo Police Department says officers are reviewing security footage and speaking with two other people who were with the victim at the shooting. Police are not sure if it was random or targeted.

Police say they have the car in which the crime occurred.

