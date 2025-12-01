Woman arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing in Maxwell Street residence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested a 31-year-old female after a domestic violence incident around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 near the 1600 block of Maxwell Street in the Stratmoor Valley area.

Amanda Fahey was arrested and is being held without bond for the following charges, according to EPSO:

Domestic violence

Attempted homicide

2nd degree assault

Child abuse

Law enforcement says they received a call that someone could hear a female and a male fighting in the area, and that it sounded like a female was yelling for help.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Fahey, a small child, and an adult male who had significant injuries to his arm, says EPSO.

Deputies say they discovered that a verbal fight began between Fahey and the male, and that she allegedly stabbed the male with a kitchen knife.

EPSO says the male was taken to a local hospital.

