On Giving Tuesday, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region hopes you’ll remember dogs like Dasher

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Dec. 2, is Giving Tuesday, a day marked by gracious donations to community organizations across the United States.

This Giving Tuesday, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is hoping you will keep them in mind as they highlight the story of one local dog.

HSPPR says that a young pup named Dasher arrived at the shelter with a case of "puppy strangles," a condition where his immune system was attacking his own skin. Shelter officials say he was found outside a business in Pueblo in serious condition, with swelling and bumps across his body.

"With donations from our community on Giving Tuesday, Dasher is just one example of animals being helped daily at HSPPR," said a spokesperson with HSPPR in a release.

According to HSPPR, every donation received by 11:59 p.m. on Giving Tuesday will be matched (up to $50,000) thanks to Fetch Pet Insurance and an unnamed "longtime friend of HSPPR," the organization says.

