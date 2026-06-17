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Western Street Breakfast returns Wild West to Pikes Peak Avenue

Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast
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Published 4:01 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The annual Western Street breakfast starts bright and early Wednesday morning with hot breakfast and live music in downtown Colorado Springs.

The breakfast starts at 5:30 a.m. so early risers can load up on their way to work. The festivities end around 9 a.m.

It's $5 for a hot plate of pancakes, eggs, sausage and a drink served by military volunteers. The morning will be filled with live singing and dancing performances, all hosted by KRDO's very own Heather Skold!

Map of festivities at the Western Street Breakfast

The morning all leads up to the start of the Pikes Peak Rangers and Rangerettes' "Peak Ride." The riders will saddle up and gallop around town to kick off their week-long trek through the Colorado Springs backcountry. The end of their ride signifies the start of the Pikes Peak or Bust rodeo.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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