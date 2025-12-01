18-year-old and 16-year-old arrested in Pueblo West ‘drive-by shooting spree’

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says that an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested after a what deputies say was a drive-by shooting spree in Pueblo West.

The sheriff's office says there were at least four drive-bys last week; two on Thanksgiving, and another two the following day.

The reported shootings are as follows:

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day : Deputies say residents heard what they thought were gunshots off Matt Drive on Thanksgiving evening, but didn't realize their home was hit. It was only a day later, on Friday, that residents realized their home had been struck by gunfire, and their garage had also been hit, according to the sheriff's office.

: Deputies say residents heard what they thought were gunshots off Matt Drive on Thanksgiving evening, but didn't realize their home was hit. It was only a day later, on Friday, that residents realized their home had been struck by gunfire, and their garage had also been hit, according to the sheriff's office. Around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day : Deputies say they were called out after shots were fired at a home on Tenderfoot Lane. Deputies say the front window and door had been shot. One of the bullets hit a TV, which people had been sitting in front of, the sheriff's office said.

: Deputies say they were called out after shots were fired at a home on Tenderfoot Lane. Deputies say the front window and door had been shot. One of the bullets hit a TV, which people had been sitting in front of, the sheriff's office said. Around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28 : The sheriff's office says they were called out to a home on Beshoar Drive after residents said their home had been shot at; a window and the side of the house were hit, deputies say.

: The sheriff's office says they were called out to a home on Beshoar Drive after residents said their home had been shot at; a window and the side of the house were hit, deputies say. Time not disclosed, Friday, Nov. 28: The sheriff's office says they are still investigating a fourth drive-by shooting, but did not disclose the location. The sheriff's office did not say what time the shooting may have occurred, as the residents were reportedly not home at the time.

“We are very thankful that nobody was injured in any of the incidents as there were families in the

homes when this individual, with no regard for life, recklessly shot at these houses,” Sheriff David Lucero

said. “I want the community to know that we will continue to investigate these incidents and ensure

that those responsible are held accountable.”

The sheriff's office says they identified 18-year-old Alexander Thompson as a suspect. Deputies say they were able to obtain a description of the car used in the alleged crimes, and later found it parked at a McDonald's. The sheriff's office says they located Thompson inside the restaurant and took him into custody.

A 16-year-old juvenile who deputies say was with him was also taken into custody. Because he is a juvenile, he was not named by the sheriff's office.

According to deputies, Thompson confessed to being involved in the drive-by shootings, and also confessed to a fifth shooting in the City of Pueblo.

The sheriff's office says Thompson admitted to having disputes with certain residents of each home; two of the homes were those of ex-girlfriends. Deputies say Thompson claimed the 16-year-old drove the car, while he fired the gun.

According to the sheriff's office, Thompson was arrested on 22 counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon while under the influence, and domestic violence. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond, the sheriff's office says.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old was arrested for attempted first-degree murder (accomplice to the crime), criminal attempt, and accessory to a crime, the sheriff's office said.

