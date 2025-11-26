Skip to Content
Pueblo man sentenced to three years in prison for manslaughter in June shooting

Pueblo Police Department
today at 6:56 AM
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A Pueblo man was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of parole on Tuesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the June 2025 shooting death of a 39-year-old woman.

According to the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office, Moses Wagner, 49, pleaded guilty on Sept. 24 to a manslaughter charge, a class 4 felony tied to the death of Victoria Brandon Delira-Alires.

Pueblo Police say Delira-Alires was found dead in the 2400 block of Pine Street on June 29 with an apparent gunshot wound. Wagner was arrested several days later, on July 2, after Pueblo County deputies reported finding him with a fake license plate and illegal window tint during a traffic stop.

Police said further investigation uncovered enough evidence to arrest him in connection with Delira-Alires’ killing.

According to the DA's office, at the time of his plea, Wagner’s defense requested a furlough to allow him to seek treatment before sentencing, a move the prosecution objected to. The judge ultimately approved the furlough, and Wagner was released from custody to complete treatment before Tuesday’s hearing.

Under Colorado law, a class 4 felony carries a potential sentence of up to six years in prison. Wagner received the sentence after a judge opted for a mid-range punishment, despite prosecutors pushing for the maximum sentence, the DA's office said.

