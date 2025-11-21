Man wanted for burglary, assault found living in Colorado Springs shed, arrested after standoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Two people with active warrants were taken into custody after a brief standoff with Colorado Springs police on Thursday, after the pair was found living in a shed in Security-Widefield.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the arrests marked the end of an ongoing investigation to locate Glen Frost, who was wanted for first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, and criminal mischief.

On Nov. 20, CSPD detectives received information that Frost was living in a shed on 500 Acoma Drive in the Security-Widefield area with his girlfriend, Brittany Lopez who had 4 misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.

The department said that its Tactical Enforcement Unit and K-9 unit were dispatched to the scene to contact Frost. After "chemical munitions" were released into the shed, Lopez eventually exited, but denied that Frost was inside.

CSPD said the team then released more chemical munitions into the shed, prompting Frost to leave and run away. He attempted to jump a fence, but was apprehended by nearby officers and taken into custody after a brief struggle.

