WATCH: Suspects driving stolen shuttle bus nearly hit first responders on I-70

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – New video released by the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office shows two suspects driving a stolen shuttle bus that barreled through an active crash scene on I-70 in October, narrowly missing first responders and even forcing one to leap over a concrete barrier to avoid being hit.

The footage – taken from both inside and outside the bus – captures a male suspect behind the wheel and a female suspect riding in the passenger seat. The sheriff's office says the woman has been identified, but is asking for the public's help in identifying the man, who still has not been located.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident began on the morning of Friday, Oct. 10, when a Roundabout shuttle bus was stolen from Georgetown.

The stolen shuttle bus, courtesy of the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

Video shows the suspects driving the stolen bus eastbound on I-70 near mile marker 241 in Idaho Springs, swerving in and out of closed express and left lanes while first responders were investigating a single car crash.

At one point, the male suspect appears to comment, “There’s pigs right here,” before swerving between a fire engine and parked patrol vehicles in the left lane, narrowly missing officers.

First responders can be seen scrambling out of the bus’s path, with one even jumping the concrete barrier separating the lanes to avoid being struck.

Courtesy: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the stolen bus hit an Idaho Springs police vehicle at the crash scene, though details on the extent of the damage were not released.

Another clip from the bus’s interior camera captures the driver speaking again, saying what sounds like “this is the perfect disguise too.”

Courtesy: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says the stolen shuttle was found abandoned in Denver later the same day. Though the woman has been identified, it's unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the male driver to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Anonymous tipsters can earn a reward of up to $2,000.

