Pueblo West man arrested for robbery at car wash

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 59-year-old Pueblo West man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a victim at a car wash and threatened to shoot him around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says the suspect, identified as Douglas Campbell from Pueblo West, allegedly approached the victim at a car wash on Mallon Drive, demanding money and threatening to shoot him. The victim told deputies that Campbell then reportedly stole a black bag from his car.

Deputies say Campbell then drove off in a vehicle that had been reported stolen that same morning.

Around 2:40 p.m., PCSO says deputies were called to an Urgent Care on Burlington Drive, regarding a person in a vehicle acting strangely who matched Campbell's description.

According to PCSO, when deputies tried to approach, Campbell drove into oncoming traffic, ending the pursuit.

Later that day, PCSO says, a Colorado State Trooper saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car on Kirkwood Drive with a flat tire. When deputies responded, they found Campbell at the scene.

Campbell was arrested for aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding.

