15 indicted in largest methamphetamine seizure in Colorado history

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – In what federal officials are calling the largest methamphetamine seizure in Colorado history, a grand jury has indicted 15 individuals – one of whom is accused of leading a drug trafficking organization and now faces a rare “drug kingpin” charge.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado announced the results of a massive drug bust involving federal wiretaps, extensive surveillance, and undercover operations that led federal officials to seize over 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine.

Fifteen people were indicted in connection with the operation: Marco Antonio De Silva Lara, Sergio Ivan Arce Lopez, Juan Luis Cabrera Saucedo, Luis Enrique Lopez Lopez, Rigoberto Aranda, Erik Alejandro Benitez Chavez, Robert Shane Gerstner, Joseph Ricardo Menzor, William Joseph Rollins, Brittney Pierce, Francisco Javier Armenta Barraza, Jamie Cash Hoover, Cesar Andres Huizar Guerra, and Trenton Anthony Thompson.

All fifteen are facing federal drug charges, which carry a potential sentence of ten years up to life in prison. Four of the defendants were also charged with money laundering, while one (Marco Antonio De Silva Lara) is also charged with operating a continuing criminal enterprise, commonly known as the "drug kingpin" charge.

According to the DA's office, eleven of the defendants are currently in federal custody, while the remaining four are believed to still be in Mexico.

The drugs were seized from a total of four operations across Colorado:

In December 2024, agents seized 96 pounds of methamphetamine from a member of the organization on a Greyhound bus in Vail.

In February, 101 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from another member of the organization on a highway in Colorado.

In April, agents discovered over 700 pounds of methamphetamine at a residence in Lakewood. Along with seizing the drugs, agents found freezers, propane tanks, and other equipment consistent with methamphetamine manufacturing at the home.

In August, nearly 50 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from a home in Arvada.

Courtesy: U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado

"This successful investigation boasts the largest methamphetamine seizure in Colorado history and intercepted more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine before it could be distributed into our community," U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, Peter McNeilly, said. "This investigation showcases what we are able to accomplish when we combine the resources, tools, and expertise of federal agencies with the passion, experience, and sweat equity of local law enforcement officers."

The investigation is being handled by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the FBI, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arvada Police Department also each contributed to this case, the DA's office said.

