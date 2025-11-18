Cañon City police searching for two suspects in gun and jewelry burglary case

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Police Department says it is searching for two suspects in a home burglary.

Police say that Richard Jones, age 46, and Danyelle Seifried, age 38, allegedly burglarized a home in the middle of the day, stealing guns and jewelry.

A third suspect, 36-year-old Jacob Hill, is already in custody, police say.

Jacob Hill, age 36, is already in custody, accused of burglarizing a home. (Source: CCPD)

Police say the alleged burglary took place on Monday, Nov. 3. Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from the neighborhood a piece together potential suspects, the police department says.

On Nov. 5, police say detectives executed a search warrant at a home, presumably belonging to one of the suspects, and located evidence tying the suspects to the crime.

Anyone with information on Jones or Seifried's whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement. You can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously by calling 719-276-STOP. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here. Tips resulting in an arrest could lead to a cash reward, police say.

