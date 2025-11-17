Pueblo Police arrest man after gunshots detected on Lake Avenue

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested one person after a ShotSpotter picked up four gunshots fired in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue on Nov. 15.

According to PPD, 30-year-old Alexander Avila was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of meth, special offender, and prohibited use of a weapon after allegedly firing off a gun several times.

PPD says after receiving a notification indicating gunshots, officers in the area saw a man with a gun in his hand who told officers that the shots came from a white vehicle parked in front of an apartment nearby.

After approaching the vehicle, the female exited the car and told the police her nephew was inside the apartment. PPD says Avila came out of the apartment with his hands up and allegedly admitted to the police that he fired the gun in the air.

Police say they found shell casings near the car and a backpack on the passenger side of the vehicle with a handgun and ammunition. According to PPD, Alvila had a prior felony charge for menacing with a deadly weapon.

