DEA announces Colorado’s largest fentanyl seizure ever

Editor's note: The live-streamed press conference has ended.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is announcing Colorado's largest fentanyl seizure ever.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says that 1.7 million fentanyl pills were seized in this latest bust. The CBI says they are connected to an investigation that has transpired over the course of this year.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), the pills were located after a resident legally purchased a storage unit at auction. After purchasing the unit, the buyer found what appeared to be illicit drugs, and the sheriff's office says they did the right thing by contacting law enforcement.

Not only is this Colorado's largest fentanyl seizure, the DEA says that this is the 6th largest in the United States.

