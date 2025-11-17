Fort Carson soldier accused of possessing thousands of child sex abuse videos and photos

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fort Carson soldier is facing felony charges, accused of not only possessing but also producing child sexual abuse material.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson confirms 38-year-old Marquez Parker is a Sgt. 1st Class, assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

Arrest records allege that Parker had also been communicating with a mother located out of state, who agreed to allow him to have sex with her 12-year-old daughter in exchange for "various goods" and food. Records say the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is currently investigating that mother.

According to Parker's arrest affidavit, law enforcement began investigating him on Feb. 13, 2025 after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip reported that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) had been exchanged between accounts of Facebook Messenger. The Colorado Springs Police Department believes the sender was an account belonging to Marquez Parker.

Law enforcement learned that Parker was a member of the military after they looked him up on a database and saw he was wearing military fatigues in his driver's license photo, arrest records say.

On March 17, 2025, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home and seized several electronic devices. There, they found evidence that "not only was Parker trading, selling and possessing CSAM, he was also producing CSAM with unknown victim females," arrest records allege.

Fort Carson's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) allegedly located more than 7,000 images and videos of CSAM on the devices seized in the search. Some of the videos allegedly included Parker himself with unknown juvenile victims, detectives say.

Arrest records show Parker has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child (distribution) and sexual exploitation of a child (possession).

KRDO13 has requested his mug shot, and as of publication, is still waiting for it.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.