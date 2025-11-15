Skip to Content
News

Man Hospitalized After Late-Night Shooting on Ginny Lane

KRDO
By
Published 4:55 AM

COLORAOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city’s east side.

Around 10:30 last night, officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of Ginny Lane.

Police say they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say the suspect—who is known to the victim—was gone before officers arrived. The Assault Unit is now handling the case.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.