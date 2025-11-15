Man Hospitalized After Late-Night Shooting on Ginny Lane

COLORAOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city’s east side.

Around 10:30 last night, officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of Ginny Lane.

Police say they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say the suspect—who is known to the victim—was gone before officers arrived. The Assault Unit is now handling the case.