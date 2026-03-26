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A cool down for the end of the week

krdo
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New
Published 3:07 PM

Today: Hot record breaking temperatures persist with Colorado Springs and Pueblo both setting new daily high temperature records for March 26th. Colorado Springs was in the low 80s and Pueblo hit 90, again. Winds are 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, these gusts mixed with low relative humidity has prompted a Red Flag Warning for all of southeastern Colorado until 8 pm.

Tomorrow: A major cool down arrives for Friday with high temperatures for El Paso County in the 40s and a majority of the rest of southeastern Colorado in the 50s. Friday morning brings a good chance to see small showers before 11 am.

Weekend: The weekend brings nice weather with small scattered showers in the mountains and 70s for southern Colorado.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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