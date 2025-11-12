El Paso County deputies arrest 32-year-old man for murder after Halloween death investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says it has arrested a 32-year-old man for first-degree murder.

Besides the murder charge, deputies say Cameron Burton also faces an aggravated robbery charge and a first-degree burglary charge.

Deputies say 38-year-old Yetzabel Quinones was found deceased in a residence in the 4000 block of Loomis Avenue in the afternoon of Oct. 31.

The sheriff's office began to investigate, and say they ultimately obtained an arrest warrant for Burton on Nov. 11. He is currently being held in jail without bond, the sheriff's office says.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.