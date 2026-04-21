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Weather

High fire danger brings blowing dust

krdo
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Published 3:30 PM

Today: Hottest temperatures of the week are popping up today, with Colorado Springs expected to hit 81 and Pueblo a couple degrees shy of 90. Winds are calm for now, but the gusts ramp up as we head into Wednesday.

Tomorrow: The windiest day of the week, along with relative humidity as low as 5 percent at times, has prompted a red flag warning all across southeastern Colorado. The highest gusts come out of the San Luis Valley, with a particularly dangerous situation for the valley, the Central Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristos. Blowing dust is expected over the interstate from late morning through the evening, which will cause extremely dangerous road conditions.

Thursday: The breeze continues, but there is a pattern change. Temperatures drop 15-20 degrees, and cloud cover increases. Small spotty showers are possible across the plains.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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