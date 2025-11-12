Douglas County middle school teacher accused of child sexual assault

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says that a 28-year-old middle school teacher has been arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

The sheriff's office says Teresa Whalin taught at Ranch View Middle School in Highlands Ranch, but has now been placed on administrative leave. She was arrested and booked on a $50,000 bond on Nov. 10, the sheriff's office says.

According to DCSO, Whalin has been working for the district since 2021.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim, you are asked to contact Detective Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.

