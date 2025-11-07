Multi-agency operation removes wanted fugitives from the community

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three wanted individuals have been arrested after a multi-agency operation involving the U.S. Marshals on Nov. 6 in Alamosa.

According to the city, the operation was focused on locating and arresting wanted suspects in the city and the county.

The following were arrested, according to law enforcement:

31-year-old Cole Martinez, who had two felony warrants. One for failure to comply with a controlled substance distribution charge, and another for failure to appear on a felony menacing charge.

21-year-old Teresa Barela, who had an active warrant for a drug felony.

28-year-old Jeriel Chavez, who had an active warrant for a drug felony.

Cole Martinez, courtesy of City of Alamosa Teresa Barela, courtesy of City of Alamosa Jeriel Chavez, courtesy of City of Alamosa

The city says the Alamosa Police Department, the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Colorado Violent Offender Task Force were all involved.

