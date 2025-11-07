Expired plates lead two Colorado Springs men to be arrested for gas station robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a traffic stop on a car with expired plates led to two men in custody, charged with possessing meth and being involved in a gas station robbery just minutes before they were pulled over Thursday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at 10:26 p.m. on Nov. 6, officers were sent to a Circle K on the 2700 block of West Colorado Avenue for reports of a robbery. When they arrived, CSPD said officers discovered that the suspect had left in a vehicle after threatening the store clerk and stealing merchandise from the gas station.

Just 13 minutes later, at 10:39 p.m., another officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on South Nevada Avenue and East Brookside Street after spotting a car with license plates that expired in 2024.

CSPD says the driver, 59-year-old Sean Harvey, was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant – but, during that arrest, officers found methamphetamine in his possession, leading him to be charged with a new count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

While still at the scene, officers learned that the vehicle they had pulled over had been used in the gas station robbery minutes before. The passenger, 46-year-old Ronald Dyer, was arrested for his involvement.

