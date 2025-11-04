Skip to Content
Los Angeles man indicted for attempting to recruit Colorado woman into sex trafficking ring

Denver District Attorney
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – On Monday, a Los Angeles man was indicted by a statewide grand jury on sex trafficking charges out of Colorado. Prosecutors say they believe that more victims may exist.

According to Denver District Attorney John Walsh and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, 36-year-old Andrew Dominguez was indicted on seven counts: one count of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA), two counts of attempted pimping, two counts of criminal impersonation, one count of extortion, and one count of tampering with a victim or witness.

The Denver DA's office says Dominguez was arrested in California by special agents with the California Department of Corrections' Fugitive Apprehension Team and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dominguez is accused of contacting hundreds of women and girls online – including multiple in Colorado – to attempt to recruit them to take part in his sex trafficking ring, beginning in early 2023.

Because prosecutors say they believe more victims may exist, they're asking any additional victims from Colorado to contact Investigator Joe DeAngelo in the Denver District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Unit at (720) 913-9108.

Dominguez is currently being held in California. His extradition date has not yet been set.

