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WEATHER ALERT: Rain and snow tomorrow

krdo
By ,
Updated
today at 4:08 PM
Published 3:14 PM

Today: A windy day, causing high fire danger until 11 p.m. The Colorado Springs airport clocked 45 mph gusts. Winds for the rest of the evening will be around 20 mph.

Tomorrow: We begin the day with a rain-snow mix around noon. The clouds will mainly bring rain to Colorado Springs, but also have brief, short periods of flurries. Total accumulations are expected to be a trace for Colorado Springs. Road conditions on I-25 are expected to be impacted during the time of the precipitation, with areas in Douglas County getting more snow than in El Paso County. The rain will wrap up around 6 pm for Colorado Springs, with the best chance to see some flurries around 5 pm. Overnight lows drop down to the 20s with freezing conditions hitting around 10 pm. Roads will become icy through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning.

Saturday: A cold but clear day. Temperatures will still be in the 50s, but dry. Temperature warm up to the 70s for Sunday.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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