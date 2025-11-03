Man arrested for domestic violence after deputies rescue victim from locked room

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested a 42-year-old male after deputies allegedly broke into a locked bathroom where they found a victim with severe injuries.

According to EPSO, Sean Tierney is being held on a $100,000 bond for the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Second-degree assault

Domestic violence

Resisting arrest

On Nov 1, around 2:20 a.m. EPSO says they received a report from a home in the 500 block of Norman Drive in Security-Widefield, where a person could be heard screaming for help. According to EPSO, when deputies arrived, an individual let them inside the home, telling deputies that Tierney was "beating" the victim in the bathroom.

Once deputies broke into the locked bathroom, EPSO says they found Tierney and a victim with visible head injuries. Tierney was then arrested after becoming combative and taken into custody, according to EPSO.

EPSO says the victim had significant injuries to their head and upper body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“This incident was a cruel and senseless act of domestic violence,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “I am grateful for the swift and courageous response of our deputies who acted decisively to stop the assault and ensure the victim received immediate medical care. Domestic violence has no place in our community, and we will continue to pursue justice for victims and hold offenders accountable.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.