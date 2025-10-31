DA’s office: Officers justified in deadly February shooting of armed man in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has ruled that two Colorado Springs police officers were justified in using deadly force during a February shooting that left an armed man dead following a family dispute.

In a report, the DA's office concluded that the officers had justifiably acted in self-defense after 45-year-old Derrick Wardle raised a rifle toward them during a standoff.

Events of February 15, 2025

According to the DA's office, at approximately 4:53 p.m. on Feb. 15, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a home on the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue after a woman called to report that her adult son, Derrick Wardle, was in a heated argument with her adult grandson, and a firearm was involved.

The woman told police that Wardle was exhibiting multiple signs of paranoia and had made multiple comments about shooting police officers. She also said Wardle had access to additional weapons, including multiple firearms and a sword.

When police arrived, officers were able to safely remove the woman and her grandson from the home, leaving Wardle and his father inside.

Due to safety concerns for the father still inside the home, officers began safety planning and formed a Crisis Entry Team, a response used when suspects display behavior that creates a risk of imminent danger to innocent civilians, the DA's office said.

At 5:35 p.m., Wardle opened the back door to the house, holding a rifle at his side, and said "hello" to officers, but stayed out of clear view.

Police responded by ordering Wardle to come out of the residence, but he refused, instead asking the officers to come inside the home.

According to the DA's office, Warden continued to refuse officers' orders to drop the weapon and exit the residence, and shortly after began to raise the rifle towards officers.

At this point, one responding officer told the DA's office he was close enough to Wardle to "almost grab the end of the barrel" of his rifle. Thinking that less-lethal force would likely be ineffective given their proximity, he and another officer fired their weapons at Wardle, hitting him.

Despite both officers and emergency responders providing medical aid, Wardle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA's office said Wardle’s firearm was recovered from the scene and identified as a loaded bolt action rifle with one round in the chamber.

Per department protocol, CSPD released body camera video of the shooting in March, which can be viewed here. The footage may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

Interviews conducted after the shooting

During interviews after the shooting, the DA's office said one responding officer who fired shots said he was aware that Wardle had "a history of felony menacing and reckless endangerment," and that Wardle had said he "would take out any responding cops and intended on shooting officers.”

The officer also said they could not afford to tase Wardle, because if it was ineffective, "either the hostage (Wardle's father who was still in the home) or the police could get shot."

Another officer also expressed concern that Wardle's father was in imminent danger, and said that officers had "lost contact" with him before the shooting and were worried it would soon become a hostage situation.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office also interviewed Wardle's son during the investigation, who told detectives his father had been saying he was "being hacked" and that "they were coming after

him."

He also reported Wardle had wrapped his cell phone in tin foil on the morning of the

shooting and that, at approximately an hour before police arrived, had said to his son, "If they come to get me, I’ll shoot them."

Analysis from the DA's office

After an investigation, the DA's office said they found that both officers who fired their weapons acted in accordance with Colorado law and were justified in their use of deadly force.

The DA's office determined that the officers – who knew the suspect had access to multiple other weapons inside the home – had reasonably feared for their lives and the safety of others, leaving no time or safe option for less-lethal force.

Based on the evidence and Colorado law, prosecutors say no charges will be filed.

You can read the full findings from the DA's office below:

