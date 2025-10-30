Variety of drugs, including more than 200 fentanyl pills, seized in El Paso Co. traffic stop

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they seized a variety of different drugs, including deadly fentanyl, in a traffic stop on Sunday night.

Deputies say they pulled over a car and saw a piece of foil with burnt residue in plain view.

In a search of the car, deputies say they found baggies of drugs, a scale, a ledger, and cash.

The passenger, 24-year-old Keri Shay, allegedly had a gun in her waistband even though she is a convicted felon. Deputies also say she had fentanyl pills and other paraphernalia. EPSO says they found crack cocaine on the driver, 26-year-old Juan Gonzales-Gomez.

In total, deputies say they found more than 200 fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, crack cocaine, PCP, methamphetamine, heroin, and $5,800 in cash.

The sheriff's office says Gonzales-Gomez is being held on a $50,000 bond and was charged with:

Speed Limits (10–19 mph over)

Special Offender

Unlawful Distribution, Manufacturing, Dispensing, or Sale

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Introducing Contraband in the Second Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The sheriff's office says Shay is being held on a $50,000 bond and was charged with:

Special Offender

Unlawful Distribution, Manufacturing, Dispensing, or Sale

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

