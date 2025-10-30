Police: Man stabbed after allegedly attacking another with weapon in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted another person with a weapon before being stabbed himself in northern Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 6:07 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers were sent to the 7100 Block of Commerce Center Drive, near the intersection of I-25 and Woodmen Road, to investigate a stabbing.

Police say initial information indicated that an unknown person had been stabbed, with a possible suspect still inside the building.

Officers spoke with the stabbed male, who was later identified as 45-year-old Vaughn Oseth. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said police then went inside the building, where they found the other man and detained him after a brief struggle.

However, police say an investigation revealed that Oseth had physically assaulted the other man with what police called a "deadly weapon" before he was stabbed. Due to those findings, Oseth was booked into the El Paso County Jail, where he faces a charge for second-degree assault, CSPD confirmed.

Police have not yet released the name of the other man involved. The investigation is ongoing.

