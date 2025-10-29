Family mourns loss of son who was killed while driving for a rideshare company

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The mother of the Uber driver who El Paso County deputies say was murdered this week is sharing words of remembrance for her son.

Records show 38-year-old Jeremy Campbell was reported missing by his family after he did not return home from work. Deputies have arrested 27-year-old Khayla Dawson for first-degree murder, alleging she killed him after calling for a ride.

"Our hearts are shattered beyond explanation," said Sherri Hoerauf. "For those of you who knew Jeremy, you know that he loved people, he loved to talk and he loved to drive."

According to arrest records, Khayla Dawson told deputies she had fallen asleep in the car and alleged that Campbell tried to sexually assault her, and she acted in self-defense. Records say during a search of her apartment, deputies noticed a knife was missing from her butcher block in her kitchen, and knife matching that description was found in the field where Campbell's body was dumped.

"Jeremy was kind, caring and patient. The only thing he wanted to do was help people. That made his heart so full," said Hoerauf.

According to family, Campbell almost lost his life 17 years ago in a motocross accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury.

"God decided to give us 17 more years. In that 17 years Jeremy inspired everyone he touched with his positive attitude and love," said Hoerauf.

KRDO13 reached out to Uber this week, which provided the following statement: "We're deeply saddened by this devastating loss. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the driver’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We have been in contact with law enforcement and are supporting their investigation in any way we can."

