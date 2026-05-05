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WEATHER ALERT: Tracking snow, slick roads & low visibility

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 4:13 AM

TODAY: Temps drop drastically to the 40s and 50s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Plains on the back end of a cold front. Showers increase through the afternoon and evening with a switch over to snow across higher elevation areas in the evening. We likely won't see a switch from rain to snow in lower lying areas like Colorado Springs and across the Plains until the overnight hours, which is why our accumulations will be lighter.

TOMORROW: Roads will be slick for the Wednesday morning commute. Gusty winds will also cause some whiteout conditions throughout this storm. Highs Wednesday are only forecasted to reach the 30s and 40s in lower lying areas. Only a few lingering snow showers are possible by evening, but I-25 could still be slick from the early accumulations.

EXTENDED: It's a frigid wakeup Thursday with early morning temps below freezing, but we rebound nicely with highs in the 60s and 70s and drying conditions. We stay warm through the weekend but afternoon and evening rain showers return Saturday and Sunday.

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Julia Donovan

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