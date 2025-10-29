ABSOLUTELY COLORADO: Fountain arborist comes to the rescue of cat stuck in tree

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fountain cat mom is issuing a big thank you to an arborist-turned-hero after her cat was stuck about 35 feet above the ground.

According to Tonya Towles, her cat Loki decided to climb a tree this week. Unfortunately for Loki and Tonya, the tree was not something one would describe as "small."

(Courtesy: Mikaelle Towns)

Towles said she called the fire department and animal control with no luck. She posted on social media, and the next morning, many people tried (unsuccessfully for hours) to coax Loki down. There wasn't a ladder long enough, or a "psp psp" enticing enough, to get the cat.

But then came Sean Stouffis with Arbor One Tree Services. Towles says Stouffis saw one of her posts on social media and knew he had the perfect equipment to rescue Loki.

"Within minutes of giving him my address, he was on his way," said Towles. "He was kind, professional, prepared, and patient. He immediately geared up and got to climbing."

Video shows Stouffis belaying down the tree with Loki in hand as the cat meows; KRDO13 could not confirm if Loki's meows were ones of joy, or whether the headstrong kitty was dismayed that his act of rebellion was coming to a close.

Regardless, Towles says Stouffis comforted Loki all the way down. The cat is happily back home with family-- just in time for National Cat Day on Oct. 29.

