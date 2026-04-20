Emergency Alert System Underutilized in El Paso and Teller Counties

With the High Fire Danger here in our area, and several wildfires that have already broken out here in Southern Colorado, emergency officials are getting the word out about an Emergency Alert System that could keep you and your family safe in the event of an emergency. They say having a plan now, is better than getting caught off-guard.

It's as simple as using your cell phone. and an app that sends our emergency alerts. But emergency officials say not a lot of people are using it. In fact, the estimate is that more than 80-percent of people in El Paso and Teller Counties are not.

It's called "Peaks Alerts" and is run by the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority. It only takes a couple of minutes to sign up for and once you get it, you'll receive alerts through a text message, email, or phone call. These emergency alerts would include fires like the 24 Fire that burned a few weeks ago in Fremont County. They would be immediate alerts. Those alerts would be sent out for emergencies like evacuation orders for fire or floods, and even shelter in place orders where law enforcement activity is happening near you. "We have a concern that the opt in rate to get alerts is low, we know it's about 120,000 people in our community of 700,000 that are signed up for these alerts," said Ben Bills, the Public Information Officer for the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority. " We want to make sure people out there understand that this is the official way to get alerts from the public safety officials," Bills said.

The alert system covers El Paso and Teller Counties. You can choose those alerts for your home, school, or any place of concern. Here's a link to the app, to get the Alerts.

https://www.elpasoteller911.org/peak-alerts